Power outage on University of Montevallo campus

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of people were impacted Tuesday by a power outage on the University of Montevallo campus.

University leaders released this statement: The failure of a 50-year-old distribution cable has caused a power disruption at eight buildings, including a residence hall, on the University of Montevallo’s campus.

The power outage is anticipated to continue through the end of the day on Wednesday, Jan. 26, and may extend until Thursday, Jan. 27. The campus community will be notified when power has been restored.

A total of 112 students residing at Napier Hall and 61 faculty and staff members have been impacted by the outage.

Impacted students who can commute are doing so, and those who cannot commute are being relocated to vacant rooms in other residence halls. Faculty and staff impacted by the outage have been offered resources to work from home, if possible. Those who cannot work from home are being relocated to open office spaces across campus.

Students impacted at Napier Hall will be reimbursed two weeks of housing costs. Refunds will be processed immediately and should be received by the end of the week.

University administrators, faculty and staff will continue to work with students individually to make sure their needs are met. This includes faculty extending the flexible attendance policy developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows students impacted by the outage in housing or academic buildings to make up any assignments missed during this time.

The UM Physical Plant will embark on the first round of additional updates needed to the power grid beginning this summer.

The University is working hard to resolve this unforeseen predicament quickly and keep any disruptions to teaching and learning at a minimum.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.