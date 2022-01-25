LawCall
Police searching for missing Montgomery man

Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.((Source: ALEA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Montgomery man.

According to Montgomery police, LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat, 18, was last seen in the area of Foxhall Drive on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. He was described as wearing a white/gray Nike hoodie and traveling in a 2003 blue Ford Crown Victoria with license plate number DV32851.

LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat's 2003 blue Ford Crown Victoria with license plate number DV32851.
LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat's 2003 blue Ford Crown Victoria with license plate number DV32851.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Wheat is said to be living with a condition that may require medical assistance.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Wheat, please contact Montgomery police at 334-625-3353 or call 911.

