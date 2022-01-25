LawCall
Person hospitalized after shooting in College Hills area

(WJRT)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Birmingham Police, a person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred.

Sgt. Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department said just before 4:00 p.m. a person was transported to a local area hospital after being shot at 757 10th Ave W. 

The condition of the victim is currently unknown. Details surrounding this incident are under investigation.

