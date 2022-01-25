LawCall
New water facility coming to University Of Alabama

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) -A new state-of-the-art water facility is coming to the University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa.

The facility will be built on the northern side of the campus near the Black Warrior River. The official name of it will be the Hydrologic Instrumentation Facility, a partnership between UA and the U.S. Geological Survey. Scott Rayder says construction begins in March of 2022.

“The contract went out for $81.4 million dollars and that’s public. Water is a constituency that ties us together, so we drink it. It’s important to our health and we can only live two days without water, so we’re making sure the citizens of Alabama and in the United States to have access to abundant water for our health,” said Scott Rayder, Executive Director for the University Of Alabama Water Institute.

Rayder says the goal is to move in by spring of 2024.

