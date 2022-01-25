LawCall
New Vestavia Hills restaurant celebrates grand opening by giving back

Chopt opens in Vestavia Hills
Chopt opens in Vestavia Hills(Shilo Groover, WBRC)
By Shilo Groover
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fresh salads, warm grain bowls, and delicious wraps.

That is what Chopt Creative Salad Company is known for, but they are also dedicated to giving back to the community.

They celebrated the grand opening Tuesday of the new location on Montgomery Highway with a “Chopt Gives” day, with proceeds going to Jones Valley Teaching Farm. https://jvtf.org/

“Every dollar we make today goes directly to them to help that program succeed,”  says Ian Springer. He is the General Manager of the new Vestavia Hills location. “We want to help sustain the community and do something to give back. We want people to know – hey we are here and we sell great salads but we also want to become part of the community.”

Chopt opened their first Birmingham location at the Summit about a year ago, and the concept of fresh build your own salads and bowls has been a huge success.

“We are really passionate about salads. It is not just lettuce and it’s not just chicken. We put a lot of emphasis on what we serve our guests. We want fresh local ingredients that really go to the senses,” says Springer.

The new Chopt in Vestavia Hills will be open normal hours starting Wednesday January 26th. They are still hiring and if you are interested in applying you can do so here.

