LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

New Jobs: Fetch Rewards opening new office and support hub in Birmingham

(PRNewsfoto/Fetch Rewards)
(PRNewsfoto/Fetch Rewards)
By Shilo Groover
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of new tech jobs are coming to the Magic City.

Fetch, a consumer rewards app based in Madison, Wisconsin, is investigating more than $1 million dollars to open an office and customer service center in Birmingham.

Their new offices are in the Stockyard development.

“Birmingham was a no brainer for us,” says CEO and Founder Wes Schroll. “There have been a number of exciting companies that have been in Birmingham before and have proven that it’s a great market with a lot of talent and we want to prove ourselves to the community and compete to bring amazing jobs.”

Right now Fetch is looking to fill about 200 positions in Birmingham, with jobs ranging from customer service and marketing to tech engineering and development, and Schroll says there is room to grow even bigger.

“I would love to be talking two years from now and saying our goal is 1,000. We certainly have the ambition to build a long term company,” says Schroll.

They are hiring now, and if you want to apply check out their careers site.

Fetch is a free rewards app that partners with hundreds of companies, retailers and restaurants to offer rewards on what you buy.

If you want to give it a try use the code “ALABAMA” during the signup process to get 3,000 free Fetch Points on your first receipt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Peyton Scott III
Man wanted in Helena double murder captured in Florida
John Peyton Scott III
Helena PD: John Peyton Scott III arrested for capital murder in Helena double homicide
Helena murder suspect arrest
Florida sheriff’s department describe arresting Helena man wanted for double murder
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
WBRC received an anonymous tip Sunday night saying teachers and staff were planning a walkout...
AFT confirms BCS teachers, staff were planning walkout amid rising COVID cases

Latest News

3 teenagers arrested in case of soda cans thrown into homes
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
Police searching for missing Montgomery man
Source: WBRC video
USFL selects Birmingham as host city for inaugural season
USFL inaugural season coming to Birmingham
Stallions coach excited to kick off new era of USFL in Birmingham
Walker Co. authorities are in the process of seizing 75-100 dogs from a home.
‘It’s horrific’: Authorities seize dozens of dogs from Walker Co. home, 2 people in custody