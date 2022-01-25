New Jobs: Fetch Rewards opening new office and support hub in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of new tech jobs are coming to the Magic City.

Fetch, a consumer rewards app based in Madison, Wisconsin, is investigating more than $1 million dollars to open an office and customer service center in Birmingham.

Their new offices are in the Stockyard development.

“Birmingham was a no brainer for us,” says CEO and Founder Wes Schroll. “There have been a number of exciting companies that have been in Birmingham before and have proven that it’s a great market with a lot of talent and we want to prove ourselves to the community and compete to bring amazing jobs.”

Right now Fetch is looking to fill about 200 positions in Birmingham, with jobs ranging from customer service and marketing to tech engineering and development, and Schroll says there is room to grow even bigger.

“I would love to be talking two years from now and saying our goal is 1,000. We certainly have the ambition to build a long term company,” says Schroll.

They are hiring now, and if you want to apply check out their careers site.

Fetch is a free rewards app that partners with hundreds of companies, retailers and restaurants to offer rewards on what you buy.

If you want to give it a try use the code “ALABAMA” during the signup process to get 3,000 free Fetch Points on your first receipt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.