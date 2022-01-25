LawCall
Missing wedding ring found 30 years later at Smith Lake home

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SMITH LAKE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man who lost his wedding ring 30 years ago at his then home on Smith Lake has now been reunited with his ring.

Mr. and Mrs. Green (ages 93 and 92) sold their house on Lewis Smith Lake in 2019. The Greens kept in touch with their realtor Justin Dyar, and after the house was sold, the new owners renovated.

When the house was being renovated, the owners found a diamond ring under the basement carpet. The carpet had been installed in the 1990s when the house was built.

The ring, which belongs to Mr. Green, was lost when the house was built.

When Mr. and Mrs. Green were married in 1951, they could not afford rings. As time passed, they each purchased the other what they considered to be a “proper ring.”

The proper ring has now been returned to the Greens, and they are both appreciative the new owners returned the heirloom.

