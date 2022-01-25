LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Marion Co. Sheriff’s K9 Jodie to get body armor donation

Marion County Sheriff’s Department K9 Jodie to get donation of body armor.
Marion County Sheriff’s Department K9 Jodie to get donation of body armor.(Marion County Sheriff’s Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Marion County Sheriff’s Department K9 Jodie is getting a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Jodie’s vest, which will get there in 8-10 weeks, is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Alaska K9 Center and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Alaska K9 Center.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,518 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Marion County Sheriff’s Department K9 Jodie to get donation of body armor. Marion County Sheriff’s Department K9 Jodie...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Department on Monday, January 24, 2022

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Peyton Scott III
Helena PD: John Peyton Scott III arrested for capital murder in Helena double homicide
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
Friends remember woman and her father after they were found dead in Helena; Police investigating double homicide
Officials with Birmingham City Schools announced that they will be moving to remote learning...
Birmingham City Schools moving to remote learning for two days
Lieutenant Kevin Pounders
Hanceville Police Lieutenant dies after suffering stroke
John Peyton Scott III
Man wanted in Helena double murder captured in Florida

Latest News

Person hospitalized after shooting in College Hills area
Auburn trees rolled.
Auburn campus buzzing after No. 1 ranking
New hydraulic instrumentation facility at UA
New water facility coming to University Of Alabama
St. Clair broadband issues
St. Clair Co. broadband