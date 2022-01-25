Marion Co. Sheriff’s K9 Jodie to get body armor donation

MARION Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Marion County Sheriff’s Department K9 Jodie is getting a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Jodie’s vest, which will get there in 8-10 weeks, is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Alaska K9 Center and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Alaska K9 Center.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,518 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Marion County Sheriff’s Department K9 Jodie to get donation of body armor. Marion County Sheriff’s Department K9 Jodie... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Department on Monday, January 24, 2022

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

