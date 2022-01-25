Making housing more affordable in Birmingham’s Belview Community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homebuyers on a budget could get a helping hand from the city of Birmingham.

The city and the Housing Reinvestment Corporation of America are building new homes on what had been nearly 30 vacant lots in the Belview Heights neighborhood near Fairfield. Monday, the City Council Budget and Finance Committee recommended updating the HRCA agreement to allow for the use of $540,000 to reducing the pricing of some homes to a base of $165,000.

Most homes would sell at market rate, likely starting in the $180,000 to upper $200,00 range.

“They will have quality, construction, granite countertops, shaker cabinets, and so this will really be a quality product, within the community of Belview,” says Cory D. Stallworth, Deputy Director of Housing Programs and Community Development for the city.

In addition to fitting into the neighborhood’s character, having new homes where overgrown lots used to be also does away with one of the city’s most persistent problems according to Councilor Carol Clark, who represents the Belview Community.

“Maintaining vacant, privately owned properties really takes away resources from other things we could and should be doing, for our citizens,” says Clark.

The full city council is due to vote on the proposed amendment Tuesday morning.

