Gadsden PD: Recovered vehicle may be connected to missing person cold case

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police officers said a vehicle, pulled from the Coosa River, may be connected to a missing person cold case.

On Tuesday, January 25th, 2022, at approximately 8:15 a.m., the Etowah County Dive Team began recovering a vehicle from the Coosa River.

Gadsden Police said they were made aware of the vehicle’s location by citizens who were diving in the river. The vehicle is possibly connected to a missing person cold case.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

