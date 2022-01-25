First Alert for morning showers; Gradual clearing late Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday everyone! First Alert AccuTrack is showing cloud cover and spotty showers across Central Alabama this morning. All of the rain is south of I-20/59 with the bulk of the moisture along the Gulf Coast. The rain this morning will be light and should be out of here by 10 AM as it all moves off to the east-southeast. We are also watching a cold front to our north that is forecast to move in this afternoon. It will bring us decreasing cloud cover late in the day and also drop our temperatures as we go into the overnight hours. Temperatures this morning are significantly warmer with most of us in the 40s. Temperatures are warmer this morning thanks to the combination of cloud cover and southerly winds. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky this morning followed by a partly cloudy sky late in the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 50s today. Winds will shift direction from the southwest to the north this afternoon at 10-15 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, plan for temperatures to drop into the low to mid 40s by 7 PM. With breezy conditions, it will feel like it is in the 30s.

First Alert for Freezing Temperatures Tonight: Make sure you bring your pets inside this evening. With cold air moving in, temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 20s. Winds will likely continue overnight at 5-10 mph, so I can’t rule out wind chill values dropping into the teens in some spots tomorrow morning. Wednesday is shaping up to be a mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures well below average. Plan for a high temperatures to climb into the mid 40s. Average high temperatures for late January are normally in the mid 50s.

Brief Warm-Up Thursday: Thursday is our transition day as we wait on another cold front to move into our area. Temperatures will likely start off in the upper 20s Thursday morning with a clear sky. We should see temperatures rebound closer to average with highs in the mid 50s Thursday afternoon. Cloud cover will begin to increase late in the day as another cold front approaches our area.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front Friday. An area of low pressure is forecast to form in the Gulf and intensify off the east coast Friday. Moisture still looks like it’ll stay away from us Friday, so we will likely end up cloudy and dry Friday afternoon. As cold air moves in, temperatures will trend below average Friday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday morning will end up very cold with widespread temperatures in the low to mid 20s. With breezy conditions possible Saturday morning, wind chill temperatures could drop into the teens. Saturday will end up cold and sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Looking Ahead: The weather pattern is fairly quiet this week, but next week could become more active. Latest guidance is hinting at a gradual warm-up for the first half of next week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. We could see rain chances increase by the second half of next week. It is still too early to determine exactly how it will all play out, but thunderstorms may return as warm air builds across the Southeast. Models hint we could see highs in the 60s next Thursday and Friday.

