FIRST ALERT: A First Alert for showers in areas to the south overnight, and another surge of colder air for Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The sky will remain cloudy overnight, with a chance for showers in areas near and south of the I-20 corridor. A disturbance moving across the Gulf of Mexico will bring a cold rain to south Alabama. While higher rain totals are expected to remain south, we could see rain in places like Childersburg, Clanton, and Greensboro overnight. So, if you are traveling south in the morning, plan for wet weather. The rain will exit to the east early on, with dry and cooler conditions. Highs could reach the low 50s; however, another surge of cold air will bring a big chill for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will tumble into 40s and upper 30s during the evening, with lows overnight in the 20s. A north wind will bring wind chills in the 20s during the evening.

The forecast has trended drier for the end of the week; however, we will have another big surge of colder air. The system later in the week won’t quite phase-up as earlier data suggested. If you have plans to visit the mountains in Tennessee you may encounter snow this weekend.

The good news about this upcoming weekend is that we will remain dry, with plenty of sunshine. The bad news is that it will start off very cold. Morning temperatures Saturday morning are forecast to drop into the low to mid 20s. We will end up with a mostly sunny sky Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s. Sunday morning will start off cold, with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday should end up partly cloudy sky, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.