LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Dramatic bodycam video shows LAPD sergeant revive toddler

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dramatic rescue was caught on video.

The body camera of a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant was recording when he helped save a toddler who had stopped breathing.

The sergeant was on patrol Jan. 19 when a man holding the toddler stopped him.

The sergeant took the little girl in his arms, called for an ambulance and cleared her airway.

The girl was breathing again moments later.

She was taken to the hospital and “was treated by medical staff and listed in stable condition,” according to the LAPD.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Peyton Scott III
Man wanted in Helena double murder captured in Florida
John Peyton Scott III
Helena PD: John Peyton Scott III arrested for capital murder in Helena double homicide
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Walker Co. authorities are in the process of seizing 75-100 dogs from a home.
‘It’s horrific’: Authorities seize dozens of dogs from Walker Co. home, 2 people in custody
Reform Police investigating double homicide
Police investigating double homicide in Reform

Latest News

Police say Smith led police on a chase early Tuesday as they sought to question him over his...
Man accused of stabbing K-9 sought after father’s body found
Wedding ring found, returned after 30 years
Missing wedding ring found 30 years later at Smith Lake home
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
NY schools told to keep masks after judge overturns mandate
FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer...
2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting
FILE - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during the announcement on Friday Jan....
US warns that computer chip shortage could shut down factories