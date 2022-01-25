LawCall
Copper thefts leave Mulga resident without phone services for more than one month

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been six weeks since some people in Mulga have been able to get a call on their home phones.

Some AT&T customers tell WBRC they have not had a working phone line since December 19th and they are still getting billed.

“I called everyday last week,” Bennie McMillian said.

She has been hounding AT&T customer service after learning that her 89-year-old mother’s home phone hasn’t worked since mid December.

“My mom is elderly so using the cell phone is a bit challenging for her,” McMillian said. “Having a landline is very important to her.”

She said they’ve called customer service dozens of times and can’t get a straight answer.

“They said it was a large outage and they were working on trying to get it fixed, but then called another day and they told me well that was done,” McMillian said. “So, they were going to send a technician out to look at her phone, but the technician never came.”

It’s not just her mom’s phone. McMillian said other residents in the area don’t have working landlines either. She said her mom has even continued to pay the phone bill, even without services.

“Usually when we call, outages are resolved quickly,” McMillian said. “The fact that this one has gone on since December 19th is just concerning us.”

McMillian said she just wants a timeline for the repair.

“We are just trying to find out if someone can give us information about what is going on and when it can be repaired,” she said.

In a statement to WBRC, an AT&T spokesperson said:

“We are working to restore wireline service in the Mulga area after repeated copper thefts have impacted our network. Some customers may continue to experience intermittent phone and internet service until all repairs are completed. We are working with local law enforcement, who is investigating to find those responsible. For billing assistance, customers can contact us at 800-288-2020. Tipsters can remain anonymous, so we encourage anyone with information to call local law enforcement or AT&T Asset Protection at 1-888-871-2622.”

