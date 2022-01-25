Chelsea may leave the Shelby County School District

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, city leaders in Chelsea are considering breaking away from the Shelby County school district. If that happens, the city would create their own school district where they would be able to raise money for renovations or even new facilities.

But to do that, the city would have to raise taxes.

“The complaint is taxes. I understand that. Nobody wants to pay more taxes,” said Mayor Tony Picklesimer.

The city recently received a feasibility study on the potential move and many parents recognize the community’s need for new facilities.

“I think there is definitely a need for improved facilities with Chelsea moving into 7A next year,” said Chelsea business owner and parent, Joseph Buff.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer stressing that several schools have been outgrown for years.

“Our middle school has been around for decades and decades and decades…the sixth grade, which is the entry level for the middle school they don’t have lockers, there is no room to put lockers,” said Mayor Picklesimer.

While the high school is not as old, it was not built to handle the large crowds it sees every day.

“Our high school was built in 1991. It was built for 800 students and we now have almost 1,400 in it. We have students eating lunch on the floor in the hallways. There are wings of the high school that are not ADA compliant,” said Mayor Picklesimer.

The first public hearing on the matter is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Liberty Baptist church. City leaders want to hear your opinions on the matter.

