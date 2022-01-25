LawCall
Brookside police chief resigns

Mike Jones
Mike Jones(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC confirmed Mike Jones resigned as Brookside Police Chief.

This is the statement from the Town of Brookside: Mike Jones resigned as the Police Chief for the Town of Brookside. Since this involves a personnel matter, the Town has no further comment.

The resignation follows an investigative report by al.com.

