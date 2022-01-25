Body found on Halloween is missing Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing 71-year-old Montgomery County man has come to an end with the positive identification of his body.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Clarance Dixon since his family reported him missing on October 3.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers that its search has concluded.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences has confirmed that a body found on Oct. 31, approximately 1,500 feet from the man’s Cantelou Loop home, located in the county, is that of Dixon.

No other details were released.

