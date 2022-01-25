LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Body found on Halloween is missing Montgomery man

Clarance Dixon, 71, of Montgomery County, was last seen on Oct. 3, 2021. A body found on Oct....
Clarance Dixon, 71, of Montgomery County, was last seen on Oct. 3, 2021. A body found on Oct. 31 near his home has since been positively identified as the missing man.(Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing 71-year-old Montgomery County man has come to an end with the positive identification of his body.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Clarance Dixon since his family reported him missing on October 3.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers that its search has concluded.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences has confirmed that a body found on Oct. 31, approximately 1,500 feet from the man’s Cantelou Loop home, located in the county, is that of Dixon.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Peyton Scott III
Man wanted in Helena double murder captured in Florida
John Peyton Scott III
Helena PD: John Peyton Scott III arrested for capital murder in Helena double homicide
Helena murder suspect arrest
Florida sheriff’s department describe arresting Helena man wanted for double murder
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
WBRC received an anonymous tip Sunday night saying teachers and staff were planning a walkout...
AFT confirms BCS teachers, staff were planning walkout amid rising COVID cases

Latest News

3 teenagers arrested in case of soda cans thrown into homes
Wheat was last seen Sunday in Montgomery.
Police searching for missing Montgomery man
Source: WBRC video
USFL selects Birmingham as host city for inaugural season
USFL inaugural season coming to Birmingham
Stallions coach excited to kick off new era of USFL in Birmingham
Walker Co. authorities are in the process of seizing 75-100 dogs from a home.
‘It’s horrific’: Authorities seize dozens of dogs from Walker Co. home, 2 people in custody