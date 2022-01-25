LawCall
Birmingham woman grateful for ASL Bible

Elizabeth Griffin
Elizabeth Griffin(Jehovah's Witnesses U.S.A.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham member of the deaf and blind community shares her experience studying the ASL Bible.

In March 2020, in response to the growing threat of COVID-19, Jehovah’s Witnesses suspended all in-person congregation gatherings, replacing them with virtual meetings held via videoconferencing applications.

“God views life as sacred, and so do we,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, regarding the organization’s decision. “The value of life transcends even the value of Christians meeting together.”

Elizabeth Griffin is a member of the Birmingham Sign Language Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. “When I first met Jehovah’s Witnesses, they did not have an ASL Bible,” said Griffin. “I didn’t really understand their message. Later, when the Witnesses had parts of the Bible translated into ASL, they showed me the scripture at Psalm 83:18 and I saw God’s name is Jehovah. That scripture touched my heart and inspired me to want to learn more.”

In 2020, translation of the entire New World Translation of the Bible into ASL was completed. It is the first complete sign-language Bible translation in the world.

Today, Bible study material is available in Braille—as well as 100 sign languages—on the Witnesses’ official website, jw.org.

“I enjoy Bible research and comparing scriptures,” said Griffin. “When I’m watching the ASL Bible, I think about what this teaches me about Jehovah God, and I meditate on the Bible’s promises for the near future. This give me hope and makes be happy.”

Griffin said she has adapted by using her video phone to share Bible verses and words of encouragement with other deaf persons.

