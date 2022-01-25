Auburn campus buzzing after No. 1 ranking

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - History is made for Auburn Basketball.

For the first time ever, the Tigers are ranked No. 1. The new AP Top 25 Poll came out earlier today.

The celebrations haven’t stopped on campus.

It’s going to take a lot of water to bring down the toilet paper at Toomer’s Corner.

“When you look around all the trees with toilet paper, students went kinda crazy when we found out we were number one,” said Nick Giannattasio. “Auburn being one is truly irreplaceable by anything else.”

Giannattasio and J.M. Collard were anxiously waiting for the new poll to come out after feeling like Auburn got snubbed of the top spot last week.

“Pretty much were in our room doing spreadsheets of every single possibility that could possibly happen,” Giannattasio.

But a Top-15 win over Kentucky Saturday left no room for doubt. Collard said he will never forget this day.

“This is our first basketball number one ranking, so it is something no one else can say, pretty special we are the ones that get to see it,” Collard said.

Former Auburn player, John Caylor, said the top ranking in January will help the Tigers in March.

“It gives you a lot of credibility,” Caylor said. “And it will help out when the tournament starts.”

Now Auburn students are looking forward to the next time they get to roll the trees.

“National championship, that’s the goal,” Collard said.

While campus is buzzing, Bruce Pearl is reminding his team to stay humble.

“You hope success won’t change them - so far it hasn’t,” Pearl said.

That’s why students are confident this team will keep making history.

“We are going to get everybody’s best game because of the number one target on our back, but I think Bruce is going to get the guys ready, I think we will get it done,” Collard said.

Auburn is on the road Tuesday at Missouri, then they are back home Saturday against Oklahoma.

