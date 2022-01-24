Virtual hiring event for Mercedes Benz starts Monday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes Benz USI is partnering with West Alabama Works for a virtual hiring event for automotive jobs.

Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $20 an hour. Mercedes has plants in Tuscaloosa and Bibb Counties. The Tuscaloosa plant builds cars and SUV’s. The Bibb County plant builds batteries for electric vehicles.

People who are seeking jobs at these plants are asked to apply online. The President of MBUSI said earlier this month that the company needs 600 or 700 more team members.

“The biggest skills we expect from our team members on the production side is that you can stick to the rules, you can come on time, that you are disciplined and that also you can be a team player, listening to your teammates, listening to your crew members, group leader and be a part of the overall organization,” explained Michael Goebel, President and CEO of MBUSI.

To participate in the virtual hiring event, job seekers are encouraged to fill out their online profile and connect to the Production Team Member position at www.westalabamajobs.com/MBUSI. A West Alabama Works! (WAW) team member will reach out to applicants within 24 hours.

