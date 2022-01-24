Victims identified in double murder in Reform

LawCall
By Bryan Henry
Jan. 24, 2022
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala (WBRC)- Authorities have released the names of two men killed in Reform Sunday night.

The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Qualyin Smith of Columbus, Mississippi, and 27-year-old Christopher Hill of Northport.

Police officers and investigators from the four law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene Sunday afternoon in Reform. The murders happened in the 300 block of 5th Street Southwest.

“It was one of the victim’s parents residence. This is a quiet and safe community and it’s very unusual for this kind of stuff to happen. It’s really out of the ordinary and I hope it doesn’t become the ordinary,” said Reform Police Chief Richard Black.

Black is a veteran in law enforcement and has been the chief here for 27 years.

“To the best of my memory it’s the only double murder we’ve ever had,” said Black.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting deaths.

“We’re still in the beginning stages of trying to get all the facts, gather the evidence and compare to what we’ve heard and what we know based on the evidence,” said Black.

And the motive behind it all remains unclear. That, too, is part of the on-going investigation.

