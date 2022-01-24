LawCall
USFL announces community partnership with AG Gaston Boys and Girls Club

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Football League (USFL) announced the AG Gaston Boys and Girls Club as a community partner.

Along with bringing professional football to the Magic City, the USFL is committed to working to further the efforts of local community organizations and is seeking to identify and engage other community partners.

Reggie Bush, Phil Savage and Daryl “Moose”' Johnston attended the announcement at the AG Gaston Boys and Girls Club.

The Birmingham Stallions are part of the USFL, which starts in April.

