UPDATE: John Peyton Scott III wanted for capital murder in Helena double homicide

John Peyton Scott III
John Peyton Scott III(Facebook/John Peyton Scott III via Helena Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force has obtained capital murder warrants for John Peyton Scott III in the murder of two people in Helena.

Scott was originally named as a person of interest in the death of 40-year-old Sharon Tarwater Whited and 75-year-old Chester E. Tarwater Jr. They were found dead on January 19th on Piney Woods Drive. Police say Scott lived in the residence.

Helena Police believe that Scott is armed and dangerous. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Scott, please call the Helena Police Department at 205-663-6499.

