LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tennessee deputy found shot to death inside burning home, sheriff’s office says

Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.
Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.(Robertson County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (Gray News) – Authorities are investigating the death of a patrol deputy who was found shot inside her burning home.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Savanna Puckett did not report to her assigned shift for roll call Sunday evening.

A deputy went to her home around 5 p.m. and saw it was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters found Puckett shot inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now. This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Michael Van Dyke wrote in a statement.

Puckett had been with the sheriff’s office for four years.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling this case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Peyton Scott III
UPDATE: John Peyton Scott III wanted for capital murder in Helena double homicide
40-year-old Sharon Tarwater Whited was found dead in Helena
Friends remember woman and her father after they were found dead in Helena; Police investigating double homicide
Officials with Birmingham City Schools announced that they will be moving to remote learning...
Birmingham City Schools moving to remote learning for two days
Lieutenant Kevin Pounders
Hanceville Police Lieutenant dies after suffering stroke
FIRST ALERT: Quiet yet cold weather for the week ahead
FIRST ALERT: Quiet yet cold weather for the week ahead

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
Street resurfacing project underway in Tuscaloosa
Street resurfacing project underway in Tuscaloosa
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes Benz starts Monday
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes Benz starts Monday
A crash was reported.
Birmingham man killed in single car accident
Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead