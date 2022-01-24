Street resurfacing project underway in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A major street improvement project is underway in Tuscaloosa after city councilors approved spending millions of dollars to get some of the worst roads in the city back to good condition.

Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner said streets are one of the biggest priorities residents care about. He hopes this addresses some concerns about road maintenance. The city is spending more than $4 million to get dozens of streets back up to par. Work on more than 70 streets started last week.

Money for the resurfacing came from the Elevate Tuscaloosa sales tax increase. This roadwork is also part of the city’s Restart Tuscaloosa Plan. That plan has more than $7 million of investments to improve the city’s infrastructure like roads, sidewalks and gutters.

“Over all my years, I think good roads, good lighting. those are two of the number one concerns when it comes to what people really desire. So, we’ve been very fortunate over my time that we’ve put several million dollars into resurfacing most every year,” Tyner said.

Roads in Bowers and Sokol Parks are also included in the street resurfacing plan. It’s expected to take about four months to complete.

