Omicron impacting many food banks, but not in West Alabama

TUSCALOOSA Ala, (WBRC) - Food banks across the country are getting hit hard by the Omicron virus when it comes to volunteers, but the West Alabama Food Bank has not been affected.

The food bank is off McFarland Boulevard which puts it in the shadow of the University of Alabama. Food bank leaders say so far they’ve been lucky; no major issues with the 2,500 people who volunteer their time every year.

“We’re very fortunate because we have a really loyal group of people who come weekly, monthly, bi-weekly and they have their set routine and they come on the first Thursday of every month, second Tuesday of every month, so we got those groups but we also rely on the University of Alabama, Stillman University and then we also have a really big support with some high schools, high school teams or college teams will come,” said CEO and Executive Director Jean Rykaczewski.

Some of those volunteers put in around 200-300 hours per year.

