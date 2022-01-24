LawCall
Modest activity can prolong life, study says

Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about...
Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about 110,000 deaths a year.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Even 10 minutes of exercise a day may do a body good.

The medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine published a study Monday on the impact of modest daily physical activity.

The study looked at the physical activity of over 4,800 adults between the ages of 40 to 85.

Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about 110,000 deaths a year.

They reported similar benefits between participants of different genders and races.

Researchers say the more physical activity a person does, the greater the benefits are to them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

