LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man wanted in Helena double murder captured in Florida

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - John Peyton Scott III, the man wanted in a double murder in Helena, has been arrested in St. Augustine, Florida.

Scott was taken into custody and was with detectives in St. Augustine.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies were on alert and began searching for the Scott’s vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle and performed a PIT maneuver in the area of IGP and I-95 where they say Scott immediately surrendered.

John Peyton Scott III was arrested and booked into the St. Johns County Jail.

Earlier this afternoon, we received information that a suspect wanted for double murder out of Alabama was believed to...

Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 24, 2022

Helena and Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force detectives are making travel arrangements for St. Augustine at this moment.

Scott was originally named as a person of interest in the death of 40-year-old Sharon Tarwater Whited and 75-year-old Chester E. Tarwater Jr. They were found dead on January 19th on Piney Woods Drive. Police say Scott lived in the residence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Peyton Scott III
Helena PD: John Peyton Scott III arrested for capital murder in Helena double homicide
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
Friends remember woman and her father after they were found dead in Helena; Police investigating double homicide
Officials with Birmingham City Schools announced that they will be moving to remote learning...
Birmingham City Schools moving to remote learning for two days
Lieutenant Kevin Pounders
Hanceville Police Lieutenant dies after suffering stroke
Reform Police investigating double homicide
Police investigating double homicide in Reform

Latest News

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it...
Auburn Basketball No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in program history
Both events will be virtual and can be viewed via zoom or the district’s Livestream on...
B’ham City Schools to host COVID Conversations for employees, families
he victims have been identified as 23-year-old Qualyin Smith of Columbus, Mississippi, and...
Victims identified in double murder in Reform
Source: WBRC video
Dozens of dogs seized from Walker Co home, 2 people in custody
Source: WBRC video
Man wanted in Helena double murder captured in Florida