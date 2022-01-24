Man wanted in Helena double murder captured in Florida

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - John Peyton Scott III, the man wanted in a double murder in Helena, has been arrested in St. Augustine, Florida.

Scott was taken into custody and was with detectives in St. Augustine.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies were on alert and began searching for the Scott’s vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle and performed a PIT maneuver in the area of IGP and I-95 where they say Scott immediately surrendered.

John Peyton Scott III was arrested and booked into the St. Johns County Jail.

Earlier this afternoon, we received information that a suspect wanted for double murder out of Alabama was believed to... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 24, 2022

Helena and Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force detectives are making travel arrangements for St. Augustine at this moment.

Scott was originally named as a person of interest in the death of 40-year-old Sharon Tarwater Whited and 75-year-old Chester E. Tarwater Jr. They were found dead on January 19th on Piney Woods Drive. Police say Scott lived in the residence.

The Helena Police Department and the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force is announcing the arrest of John Peyton Scott III on the outstanding warrants for Capital Murder. Mr.Scott was taken into custody in St. Augustine, Florida less than an hour ago. — Helena, Alabama Police Department (@HelenaPolice) January 24, 2022

