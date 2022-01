HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes are blocked this morning on I-459 NB Just before I-65 due to a crash.

8:05AM: *FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC* ALL LANES BLOCKED ON i-459 NB before I-65 due to crash. Traffic is getting by on the shoulder but this is causing significant delays! AVOID 459 NB in Hoover for now! #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/C2nQgYyDwX — Toi Thornton (@toitravthorntv) January 24, 2022

The crash is causing significant delays. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

