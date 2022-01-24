LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Krispy Kreme is giving blood donors a dozen free doughnuts

The offer is in response to American Red Cross’s first national blood crisis.
The offer is in response to American Red Cross’s first national blood crisis.(Business Wire)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen free doughnuts to blood donors to help combat a nationwide blood shortage.

“With the nation facing its worst blood shortage in over a decade, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those willing to roll up a sleeve and give blood during January, National Blood Donor Month,” the company said in a news release.

Anyone who donates blood between Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 is eligible to receive the free doughnuts by visiting their local Krispy Kreme after their donation. Donors can use their donor band, sticker or donor app as proof of donation and date.

“We’re grateful for all that the American Red Cross does for our country, and we want to help them. Hopefully a free Original Glazed dozen will increase awareness and even mobilize those who can give blood,” Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Dave Skena said.

Donating to other blood donation organizations besides the American Red Cross will also qualify for the free dozen of doughnuts.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Peyton Scott III
UPDATE: John Peyton Scott III wanted for capital murder in Helena double homicide
40-year-old Sharon Tarwater Whited was found dead in Helena
Friends remember woman and her father after they were found dead in Helena; Police investigating double homicide
Officials with Birmingham City Schools announced that they will be moving to remote learning...
Birmingham City Schools moving to remote learning for two days
Lieutenant Kevin Pounders
Hanceville Police Lieutenant dies after suffering stroke
FIRST ALERT: Quiet yet cold weather for the week ahead
FIRST ALERT: Quiet yet cold weather for the week ahead

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
Street resurfacing project underway in Tuscaloosa
Street resurfacing project underway in Tuscaloosa
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes Benz starts Monday
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes Benz starts Monday
A crash was reported.
Birmingham man killed in single car accident
Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead