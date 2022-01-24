LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The tax season starts Monday, and the Internal Revenue Service is telling parents to keep an eye out for an IRS mailing known as Letter 6419.

The letter pertains to 2021′s Advance Child Tax Credit, which was paid out from July to December.

Families received up to $300 for each child under 5 years old, and $250 for children between 6 and 17.

Letter 6419 will help parents accurately report the amount of money they received upfront in 2021.

If parents did not receive one or more child tax credit payments, they are encouraged to call the IRS at 800-908-4184.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Peyton Scott III
UPDATE: John Peyton Scott III wanted for capital murder in Helena double homicide
40-year-old Sharon Tarwater Whited was found dead in Helena
Friends remember woman and her father after they were found dead in Helena; Police investigating double homicide
Officials with Birmingham City Schools announced that they will be moving to remote learning...
Birmingham City Schools moving to remote learning for two days
Lieutenant Kevin Pounders
Hanceville Police Lieutenant dies after suffering stroke
FIRST ALERT: Quiet yet cold weather for the week ahead
FIRST ALERT: Quiet yet cold weather for the week ahead

Latest News

Bob Dylan is playing in Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile.
Bob Dylan bringing his tour to 3 Alabama cities
State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in...
Democrats make surprising inroads in redistricting fight
Rama was born Jan. 20, 2022, at 8:26 p.m. inside the zoo’s elephant barn at Sanctuary Asia.
Oklahoma City Zoo celebrates birth of endangered Asian elephant calf
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Sarah Palin COVID-19 test could delay suit against NY Times
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
Amid Russia tensions, NATO ponders deterrence; US said to be considering options