Former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton transfers to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Alabama.

Burton played for two seasons in Athens. In 2021, he was the second leading receiver on the team for the Bulldogs, with 497 receiving yards and five touchdowns. During his freshman year in 2020, Burton had 404 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Burton had two receptions for 28 yards in the National Championship game against Alabama.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.