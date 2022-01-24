LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton transfers to Alabama

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) during a game against Mississippi State on Dooley...
Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) during a game against Mississippi State on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh | Tony Walsh)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Alabama.

Burton played for two seasons in Athens. In 2021, he was the second leading receiver on the team for the Bulldogs, with 497 receiving yards and five touchdowns. During his freshman year in 2020, Burton had 404 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Burton had two receptions for 28 yards in the National Championship game against Alabama.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
40-year-old Sharon Tarwater Whited was found dead in Helena
Friends remember woman and her father after they were found dead in Helena; Police investigating double homicide
Three vehicle wreck in Tuscaloosa
Crews responding to three car crash in Tuscaloosa
Stimulus checks, Child Tax Credit cause tax filing confusion
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26

Latest News

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it...
Streaking No. 2 Auburn wins 80-71 over No. 12 Kentucky
Auburn Arena Camp
Students in for a long, cold night outside of Auburn Arena
Auburn students are showing their dedication to the Auburn men’s basketball program. Students...
Auburn students camp out ahead of game against Kentucky
Kyle Edwards signals touchdown after reaching the end zone for Destrehan
Former Destrehan star RB transfers from Alabama to Southeastern