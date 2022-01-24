First Alert for increasing clouds Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! It is another cold start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s with areas along and south of I-20/59 in the lower 30s. Good news is that we are five to ten degrees warmer this morning compared to yesterday morning. You’ll definitely want to coat this morning as you head out the door. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear and dry. We are watching an area of low pressure develop in the western Gulf of Mexico. It will slide east and spread some clouds into our area by this evening and tonight. Plan for a mostly sunny sky this morning with cloud cover increasing late in the day. Temperatures will trend closer to average with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will come from the southwest today at 5-10 mph. It should feel nice this afternoon. All you’ll need is a light jacket to keep you warm. If you plan on being out this evening, we will stay dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 40s by 6-7 PM.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of another cold front tomorrow. Cloud cover is forecast to increase tonight. We should end up mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s. Most of the moisture with this system will stay to our south along the Gulf Coast. We will hold on to a 20% chance for isolated showers in Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, and Coosa counties tonight into Tuesday morning. Most of us will remain dry. I would plan for a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday with cloud cover slowly decreasing late in the day. Temperatures will end up a little cooler with highs in the lower 50s with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. A cold front will move through our area cooling us down Wednesday.

Colder Temperatures Wednesday: Another surge of cold air will move into Central Alabama Wednesday morning. Plan for widespread freezing temperatures Wednesday morning with lows in the mid 20s. Make sure you bring your pets inside. Temperatures will remain below average Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. The good news is that we should see a mostly sunny sky. Thursday will end up dry and slightly warmer. We’ll wake up with temperatures Thursday morning in the mid to upper 20s with highs in the lower 50s with a partly cloudy sky.

Another Cold Front Arrives Late in the Week: We will likely see another cold front move into the Southeast Friday. Models hint at another low developing in the Gulf that could move into the Atlantic and intensify off the Eastern United States. Our weather models are showing moisture staying away from us, so it looks like all we will see is a mostly cloudy sky Friday with dry conditions. Temperatures will trend a little cooler Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

Cold and Dry Weekend: The good news about this upcoming weekend is that we will remain dry with plenty of sunshine. The bad news is that it will start off very cold. Morning temperatures Saturday morning are forecast to drop into the low to mid 20s. We will end up with a mostly sunny sky Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. Sunday morning will start off cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday should end up partly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 50s. It’s nice to have quiet weather pattern for the week!

