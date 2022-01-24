FIRST ALERT: Another cold night in store for Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another quiet, yet cold winter day across Alabama to wrap up the weekend, and the night will bring another round of below freezing temperatures. A First Alert for 20s again to get you out the door on Monday morning, so make sure to bundle up, but wear layers. Highs will warm up into the mid 50s during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Finally, more seasonable for late January! More clouds will slowly stream in late Monday afternoon ahead of our Next Big Thing, another cold blast in store by mid-week.

A developing area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico in addition to a strong cold front to our north will bring an increase in clouds Monday night into Tuesday morning, but any rain should stay to our south; the air will likely be too dry to support much in the way of rain, plus the low should stay well to our south in the Gulf. Nevertheless, some of our southern counties may manage to squeeze out a light rain shower Monday overnight into early Tuesday, but most of us will stay dry. By Tuesday afternoon, conditions will turn breezy as the cold front moves across the Southeast, dropping temperatures back into the 20s by Wednesday morning. So, you’ll need to make your cold weather preps before heading to bed Tuesday night, and probably will even want to drip your faucets on Wednesday night as temperatures fall even lower into the 20s by Thursday morning. Good news is, despite the powerful Polar Blast, we will be treated to some nice dry sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will only be in the 40s at best on Wednesday but get on the other side of 50 degrees for Thursday.

Just when you didn’t think it could get colder, another strong cold front will head toward the Southeast late Friday but will also be moisture-starved. Translation? Rain chances look next to none with this late week system; however, temperatures will once more plunge into the low 20s for the start of the weekend. So even though the weather will stay dry, the powerful, winter cold will still be rather unrelenting. Expect sunny skies next weekend with highs in the 40s on Saturday, and back into the 50s by Sunday. Mornings will certainly be frigid though in the 20s.

