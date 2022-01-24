Drive-through COVID-19 testing continues at 4 Alabama sites
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drive-through COVID-19 testing clinics are available at four sites in the state.
The Alabama Department of Health said there are no out-of-pocket charges, and both insured and uninsured are welcome. Easy Testing has operated similar testing sites in Baldwin and Monroe counties since the beginning of 2021.
The testing utilizes a Yale saliva PCR test with results returned in 24 - 48 hours.
While pre-registration is not required, it is requested that you pre-register at:www.easytesting.com
COVID-19 Easy Testing Sites
Baldwin County Central Annex
22251 Palmer St.
Robertsdale, Ala. 36567
Monday - Friday8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Eastdale Mall
1000 Eastdale Mall
Montgomery, Ala. 36117
Tuesday - Saturday10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Enterprise State Community College
600 Plaza Drive
Enterprise, Ala. 36330
Monday - Friday
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Hoover Metropolitan Complex
5508 Stadium Trace Parkway
Hoover, Ala. 35244
Monday - Saturday
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.