Birmingham man killed in single car accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man died in a wreck early Saturday morning according the Jefferson county coroner.

38-year-old Ke Nardis Tornell Little was traveling in the 8900 block of West Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. when his Dodge Pickup left the roadway and struck a tree.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.