Birmingham man killed in single car accident

A crash was reported.
A crash was reported.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man died in a wreck early Saturday morning according the Jefferson county coroner.

38-year-old Ke Nardis Tornell Little was traveling in the 8900 block of West Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. when his Dodge Pickup left the roadway and struck a tree.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

