Birmingham City Schools moving to remote learning for two days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham City Schools announced that they will be moving to remote learning for two days.

Officials cited anticipated staff shortages as the reason they’re going remote.

“We want to be certain that each school facility has the staffing required to provide a safe and productive learning environment.” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan.

The school will return to in-person learning on January 26. Meals from the school cafeteria will not be available on Monday and Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.