B’ham City Schools to host COVID Conversations for employees, families

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools will host two separate COVID Conversations this week for employees and BCS families. Both events will be virtual and can be viewed via zoom or the district’s Livestream on Wednesday, January 26.

The employee discussion will be led by Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan and will include Jefferson County Health Officer Mark Wilson and representatives of the Birmingham Education Association and the Birmingham Chapter of the American Federation of Teachers. Employees can submit questions to their organizational representatives and view the discussion starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The zoom meeting number is 87272271171 and the passcode is BCSStrong. The COVID Conversations for parents also will be held Wednesday. The discussion will begin at 6:30 p.m. Family members are encouraged to submit questions in advance to communications@bhmk12al.onmicrosoft.com. The zoom meeting number is 87103536978 and the passcode is BCSfamily.

