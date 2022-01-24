Authorities seize dozens of dogs from Walker Co. home, 1 man arrested

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Walker County man has been arrested for 28 counts of second-degree animal cruelty.

Orville Brian Nailer, 53, of Nauvoo was arrested Monday near the bowling alley in Jasper. The 11 dogs in his vehicle were picked up by the Jasper Animal Shelter.

Walker Co. authorities are in the process of removing dogs from the home, 1 man has been arrested. (Walker Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Nailer also had a warrant for failing to appear in court on a Driving while Suspended ticket.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is executing a search warrant in the Lupton/Prospect community concerning cruelty to animals. (Walker Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Nailer was arrested while a team consisting of Sheriff’s deputies, Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Jasper Animal Shelter, Walker County EMA, Walker County Humane Society, and Saragossa Fire Department, executed an animal cruelty search warrant in the Lupton/Prospect community.

Authorities are in the process of seizing 75-100 dogs from a home.

