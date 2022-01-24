LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Authorities seize dozens of dogs from Walker Co. home, 1 man arrested

Walker Co. authorities are in the process of seizing 75-100 dogs from a home.
Walker Co. authorities are in the process of seizing 75-100 dogs from a home.(Walker Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Walker County man has been arrested for 28 counts of second-degree animal cruelty.

Orville Brian Nailer, 53, of Nauvoo was arrested Monday near the bowling alley in Jasper. The 11 dogs in his vehicle were picked up by the Jasper Animal Shelter.

Walker Co. authorities are in the process of removing dogs from the home, 1 man has been...
Walker Co. authorities are in the process of removing dogs from the home, 1 man has been arrested.(Walker Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Nailer also had a warrant for failing to appear in court on a Driving while Suspended ticket.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is executing a search warrant in the Lupton/Prospect...
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is executing a search warrant in the Lupton/Prospect community concerning cruelty to animals.(Walker Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Nailer was arrested while a team consisting of Sheriff’s deputies, Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Jasper Animal Shelter, Walker County EMA, Walker County Humane Society, and Saragossa Fire Department, executed an animal cruelty search warrant in the Lupton/Prospect community.

Authorities are in the process of seizing 75-100 dogs from a home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Peyton Scott III
UPDATE: John Peyton Scott III wanted for capital murder in Helena double homicide
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
Friends remember woman and her father after they were found dead in Helena; Police investigating double homicide
Officials with Birmingham City Schools announced that they will be moving to remote learning...
Birmingham City Schools moving to remote learning for two days
Lieutenant Kevin Pounders
Hanceville Police Lieutenant dies after suffering stroke
FIRST ALERT: Quiet yet cold weather for the week ahead
FIRST ALERT: Quiet yet cold weather for the week ahead

Latest News

Simplified Arrival
Simplified Arrival, facial biometrics being used at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
Drive-through COVID-19 testing continues at 4 Alabama sites
Reform Police investigating double homicide
Police investigating double homicide in Reform
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) battle for a ball as it...
Auburn Basketball No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in program history