Adamsville teen seriously injured in overnight fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-year-old Adamsville teen is fighting for his life in the hospital tonight after an early morning house fire totaled his family home.

Constance Marshall-Haynes said she and her father-in-law saw black smoke engulfing her house around midnight on January 23rd.

She found flames coming out of her 18-year-old son Kamron Stanford’s room. She said she remained calm, but when she opened it, she found her son trapped in a corner with flames on the other side of the room. Marshall-Haynes said her son is autistic and non-verbal, so she braved the flames and was able to pull him to safety.

Everyone in the house made it out, including her two other children, her grandchild, husband and father-in-law. But, Kamron is now suffering from third degree burns and is on a ventilator at UAB.

Marshall-Haynes said he also tested positive for COVID when he got to the hospital, so his family is not allowed to be with him for five days.

Marshall-Haynes said the house is a total loss, but she is just thankful her family is all alive.

“As long as everybody made it out safely and we still have life, you know we can get back the material things,” she said. “It is a total loss, but that is fine. God has another plan for us. We will make new memories.”

Marshall-Haynes said it is touch and go with Kamron’s condition as of right now. She said they are staying with family and have been in touch with Red Cross for new clothing.

The Shady Grove Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

