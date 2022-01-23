Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks hospitalized

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the City of Oxford say Fire Chief Gary Sparks is currently hospitalized and has been admitted into intensive care.

Officials say Sparks is being treated for an infection, and that he is in stable condition.

Our thoughts, prayers, and well wishes are with Sparks and his family.

