LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks hospitalized

Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks hospitalized
Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks hospitalized(City of Oxford)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the City of Oxford say Fire Chief Gary Sparks is currently hospitalized and has been admitted into intensive care.

Officials say Sparks is being treated for an infection, and that he is in stable condition.

Our thoughts, prayers, and well wishes are with Sparks and his family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
40-year-old Sharon Tarwater Whited was found dead in Helena
Friends remember woman and her father after they were found dead in Helena; Police investigating double homicide
Three vehicle wreck in Tuscaloosa
Crews responding to three car crash in Tuscaloosa
Stimulus checks, Child Tax Credit cause tax filing confusion
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26

Latest News

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered his annual State of the City address on Jan, 12, 2022.
Montgomery mayor confirms he has COVID
Max Titkemeier, 9, of Toledo, set up a hot cocoa stand outside his home on Saturday, January...
Local boy sells hot chocolate to raise money for dog shelter, Toledo Police
40-year-old Sharon Tarwater Whited was found dead in Helena
Friends remember woman and her father after they were found dead in Helena; Police investigating double homicide
Three vehicle wreck in Tuscaloosa
Crews responding to three car crash in Tuscaloosa