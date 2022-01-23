LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Montgomery mayor confirms he has COVID

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered his annual State of the City address on Jan, 12, 2022.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered his annual State of the City address on Jan, 12, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has tested positive for COVID-19.

Reed said in a tweet Saturday that he learned he tested positive for the virus after returning home from a business trip.

“I was surprised to learn that I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday after returning home from a business trip,” Reed tweeted.

The mayor said he is fully vaccinated and has gotten a booster shot. His symptoms are mild.

Reed added that he will be isolating for the next week, staying engaged in city matters.

Alabama has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Alabama Department of Public Health’s data dashboard showed 1,147,194 total positive COVID-19 cases since March 2020. In the last seven days, 126,099 people have been tested and 56,734 positive cases have been reported. The current positivity rate is 45%.

According to Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, the omicron variant is the most contagious of the variants we have seen during the pandemic.

“The omicron variant is not the same virus we had last summer or two years ago,” he said.

Harris said people must take the additional steps necessary to limit their exposure. He also stressed the importance of getting the vaccine.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
40-year-old Sharon Tarwater Whited was found dead in Helena
Friends remember woman and her father after they were found dead in Helena; Police investigating double homicide
Three vehicle wreck in Tuscaloosa
Crews responding to three car crash in Tuscaloosa
Stimulus checks, Child Tax Credit cause tax filing confusion
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26

Latest News

He remains optimistic after recovering from COVID-19 for a second time.
Man who got double lung transplant survives COVID for 2nd time
While many schools in our area are closing because of COVID, Birmingham City Schools has...
Parents react to BCS COVID policies
COVID tests damaged
Hoover mass testing site could soon have company
COVID tests damaged
COVID tests damaged
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show