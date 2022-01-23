Local boy sells hot chocolate to raise money for dog shelter, Toledo Police

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A little boy is making a difference in the community after hosting a fundraiser selling hot chocolate.

Max Titkemeier, 9, of Toledo, set up a hot cocoa stand outside his home on Saturday, January 22, 2021.

Max is no stranger to hosting fundraisers. He has previously set up several lemonade and hot cocoa stands in the past to benefit the families of Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker and Officer Anthony Dia, who were both killed in the line of duty.

“The kid is amazing,” said Chief George Kral. “Every time something is going on the is sad related, this kid is doing something to warm all of our hearts.”

Within four hours, Max helped raise a total of $900, according to his mother, Lisa Titkemeier.

The profits were split and donated to the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association and the Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

When asked why he chose to donate to those two organizations Max said, “Because both Brandon and Anthony were animal lovers.”

Max also collected pet food and pet toys that were donated to Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

