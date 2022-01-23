LawCall
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures well below normal, more cold air on the way

First alert
First alert(Fred Hunter WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cold, dry air mass has settled over Central Alabama this morning with temperatures well below normal, even dropping into the teens in some of our northern counties. Afternoon highs will be several degrees above Saturday’s maximum readings, approaching 50-degrees in a few locations but still below seasonal normal readings for the end of January.

The next weather change will come in the form of a developing system off the Texas Coast which will begin moving east by Monday, but it appears the track of the system will keep most of the rain to our south with more limited rain chances Monday night and Tuesday across most of our area.

A cold polar air mass will follow the departing rain system again dropping temperatures even into the upper teens again in some of the normally cooler locations overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Another system will impact The Southeast by Friday but at the moment only limited precipitation chances are expected in Northeast Alabama with this system.

In the meantime, there is the potential for a Hard Freeze overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the weather continues mostly dry and cold with overall below average temperatures in the week ahead.

