LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Crews responding to three car crash in Tuscaloosa

Three vehicle wreck in Tuscaloosa
Three vehicle wreck in Tuscaloosa(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa firefighters and medics responded to a three-car collision Saturday evening.

This happened at the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and Veterans Highway. So far, no word on what caused the wreck.

WBRC reporter Bryan Henry saw at least one person needing assistance while limping away from the crash site.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
UPDATE: Woman and her father found dead in Helena
Cheryl A. Hickmon
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. National President dies following recent illness
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal baffles experts

Latest News

Deputies searching for three people involved in store robbery on Gary Ave.
Councilor encourages teens to run in neighborhoods
Councilor encourages teens to run in neighborhoods
Lawmakers could decide next week on how to spend hundreds of millions of dollars from the...
State lawmakers could vote on broadband, other funds next week
For the past week, Kate Davis has been doing what she can to help keep kids and staff healthy...
Hoover mom raising money to keep classrooms healthy