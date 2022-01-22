LawCall
Students in for a long, cold night outside of Auburn Arena

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn basketball is getting ready for their toughest test of the season Saturday against Kentucky.

The game tips off at noon Saturday, but students are already swarming the arena.

Hundreds of students are camping out in the cold for the Tigers game against the Wildcats.

It’s first come first serve seating for students, so the dedicated fans aren’t chancing anything.

Junior JM Collard is one of the first in line. He’s been sitting outside Auburn Arena since 10:00 a.m. Friday.

He said he’s been playing cornhole to pass the time, and the games will continue all night long.

“Some of my roommates are coming later and bringing an Xbox and TV, so we will have something to entertain ourselves,” Collard said. “Keeping ourselves warm so we have some sleeping bags and blankets, not sure how much sleep we will get, but doing it all for the Tigers, we’re excited.”

Collard said players have stopped by to talk to them, including Mountain Brook’s Lior Berman.

