LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

NYPD: 1 officer killed, 1 wounded in Harlem shooting

The shooting was the third time in four days that officers have been injured by gunfire on the...
The shooting was the third time in four days that officers have been injured by gunfire on the job.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An officer has been killed and another gravely injured after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem, according to a law enforcement official.

A suspect was also wounded in the shooting, says the official, who is not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

The shooting was the third time in four days that officers have been injured by gunfire on the job.

An officer was wounded in the leg Tuesday night in the Bronx during a struggle with a teenager who also shot himself.

A narcotics detective was shot in the leg Thursday on Staten Island.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after two people found dead in Helena
UPDATE: Woman and her father found dead in Helena
Cheryl A. Hickmon
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. National President dies following recent illness
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. Bridge to close to vehicles until replaced
Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. Bridge in Birmingham to restrict vehicle traffic

Latest News

While many schools in our area are closing because of COVID, Birmingham City Schools has...
Parents react to BCS COVID policies
Stimulus checks, Child Tax Credit cause tax filing confusion
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
COVID tests damaged
Hoover mass testing site could soon have company