New program offers cash payments to single Birmingham moms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In just over a week, single Birmingham moms will be able to apply for a program that offers monthly cash payments with no strings attached.

The money is being offered through Embrace Mothers, a pilot program in partnership with Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, or MGI.

The program advocates to give Americans an income floor.

The City of Birmingham received a $500,000 grant to execute the pilot program, giving moms $375 a month for a year.

A guaranteed income is a monthly, no-strings-attached, cash payment given directly to individuals.

Throughout the pandemic, many have voiced concerns that money given in the form of stimulus payments or stipends could be damaging to the economy.

But a spokesperson for the program said the idea behind the program is to ensure moms have enough money to meet their basic needs.

“It allows them to make the kinds of decisions that you and I make on a daily basis with the resources we have in hand, but for many individuals in our community and across America struggle to have the flexibility in their own finances and within the supports that they’re already able to access. Guaranteed income is about providing people with that little bit of additional income flexibility that means that they can reach for the American dream that you and I reach for every day too,” said Amelia Muller with the City of Birmingham.

110 people will be randomly selected to receive the monthly guaranteed income payments, and you don’t have to meet any income or work requirements to participate.

The application will open Monday, January 31st at 8 a.m. and will close Monday, February 7th at 11:59 p.m.

For more information on how you can apply, click here or call (205) 254-2702.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.