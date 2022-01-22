Hoover mom raising money to keep classrooms healthy

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - For the past week, Kate Davis has been doing what she can to help keep kids and staff healthy in the Hoover school district. She’s raising money to buy air purifiers for classrooms. Davis is a parent in the school district.

“It really seemed like a simple thing we could add to help clear the air more so that hopefully less people are getting exposed or getting infectious levels of exposure of COVID right now since its so high,” Davis said.

So far Davis has received over 50 requests for HEPA units in classrooms all over the school district. She’s delivering the units as soon as she gets them. Friday, she delivered a handful to schools.

“My goal is momentum and I’m really hoping to inspire other people to kind of do the same thing if they want to get together with other parents of children in their classes,” Davis said.

Davis says this effort is all about keeping students and their teachers in the classroom instead of doing things virtually which has its own set of challenges.

“We’re asking a whole lot of the teachers and other staff at the schools right now. I don’t want them to end up sick or burnt out because the community neglected to do something when they could,” Davis said.

Davis started a GoFundMe earlier this week that has raised more than $3,000 so far. She says her requests for air purifiers have doubled in the past two days.

You can donate or purchase an air purifier here.

