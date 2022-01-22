Hoover mass testing site could soon have company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Approximately 150 tests samples from the Hoover mass testing site were damaged or destroyed while being shipped back to the lab for analysis.

The Easy testing company telling Jefferson County Health Department that those affected have all been contacted, and asked to return for another test… but some community members say no one has reached out to them.

“I would have never known, I would still be sitting waiting if my husband had not physically drove to the site and asked one of the workers there where was my test. And they referred us to the 1-800 number at the lab,” said Linda Moore.

That number is 1-800-440-5184, and if it’s been more than 48 hours, and the message is not in your spam inbox, you can call to check on your results. Still, the Jefferson County Health Department is stressing this wasn’t the fault of those at the mass testing site.

“It had nothing to do with the site and how it handled it. It was just shipped out and a package got damaged in the shipping process,” said Deputy Health Officer for Jefferson County Department of Health Dr. David Hicks.

Other than that mishap, things have ran smoothly and demand has proven to be through the roof.

“We’re averaging over 600 people coming for a test a day at the Hoover Met. So we have been very successful so that means we are meeting a need and we certainly believe there is additional need in the county.”

It is because of that additional need, that the Jefferson County Department of Health is looking to add more mass testing sites.

“We are hoping that we will have an additional large scale testing site we can announce that will hopefully go live next Tuesday.”

The location of next week’s site has still yet to be determined.

